Most Commented Stories

DPI denies Pines’ request for early school start date
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 11:45 AM
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) officially notified the Northland Pines School District last week that the school board’s petition to start school prior to Sept. 1 next fall has been denied.
The school board sought to have students in the district start classes Monday, Aug. 28.
Rebecca Vail, DPI director of content and learning team,
0 comment(s)
Trails improving
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 11:43 AM
With 4 inches of snow in the North Woods the past week, trail conditions are improving. See story on Page 2. —Staff Photo By GARY RIDDERBUSCH
0 comment(s)
Airport project set this summer
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 11:39 AM
The Eagle River Union Airport will be under construction this summer for a runway and lighting project estimated at $1.5 million.
In consultation with the contractor, engineers and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Bureau of Aeronautics (BOA), Airport Manager Robert Hom said July 17 has been selected as the project start date.
"The airport will be open and totally functioning through the spring
0 comment(s)
Mush, you huskies!
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 11:37 AM
LAND O’ LAKES — The 37th running of the Three Bear Sled Dog Races and other winter activities will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5, in Land O’ Lakes.
Fast-paced sled dog teams from three to more than 10 dogs will run through forested trails around Land O’ Lakes, starting from the town hall grounds in downtown Land O’ Lakes at 10 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.
The races are hosted and organized by the local Three Bear Sled Dog Races
0 comment(s)
St. Germain ready for 14th Radar Run
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 11:36 AM
Discover Wisconsin and Boondock Nation will sponsor the 14th annual 2017 St. Germain Radar Run to be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3-4, on the west bay of Little St. Germain Lake.
According to organizers, conditions on the bay are good, and with the addition of any amount of snow could be some of the best in years.
"It's always good news when we will be on west bay of
0 comment(s)
Courthouse project jumps to $11 million with add-ons
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 11:30 AM
After the $10 million Vilas County Courthouse project grew to $10.45 million to add a second floor to the building, the county board made several additional adjustments last week that will increase the project cost to more than $11 million.
The board did, however, remove security upgrades for the courthouse that were included in the December bid package, saving $163,000.
The result of their actions raised the courthouse
0 comment(s)
Federal gray wolf delisting legislation moves forward with bipartisan support
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 10:19 AM
Washington politicians seem ready to come together as both Republicans and Democrats are behind a bill that would remove the eastern gray wolf from the federal Endangered Species List and return management control to individual states in the Great Lakes region.
"Wisconsin farmers deserve to be able to protect their livestock from gray wolves," said U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI), a co-sponsor of the legislation. "And by overturning this ruling we will protect Wisconsin farmers
0 comment(s)
Annual Blizzard Blast set Feb. 18
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 10:04 AM
Several new events will be featured at Northwoods Blizzard Blast Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Conover community park, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Blizzard Blast Cross-Country Fun Ski will take off from the trailhead of the newly-expanded Pioneer Creek trail on the south end of the park. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m.
Skiers can choose from two guided tours
0 comment(s)
Vilas Deer Advisory Council moves forward with CWD plan
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 2:26 PM
The Vilas County Deer Advisory Council (CDAC) met in Boulder Junction recently and moved forward with the near-unanimous approval of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) plan to help identify and eliminate chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the wild deer herd.
That didn't stop members of the public from
0 comment(s)
Eagles beat Mosinee, Hayward to win Pines Classic championship
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 2:11 PM
“What a great day of hockey for the Pines program!” proclaimed Eagles coach David Cox after the Eagles won the Pines Classic Saturday afternoon.
“It sure has been a while since we were able to raise the trophy here at home,” added Cox.
The Northland Pines boys hockey team won the Classic
0 comment(s)
1
2
